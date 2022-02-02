Stallions mount challenge for hungry Lions

Burkina Faso's forward Bertrand Traore celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 football match between Burkina Faso and Gabon at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 23, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Semi final call. Burkina Faso will be delighted with their performance at the Africa Cup of Nations as they have turned in a performance of the highest quality and made it to the last four against the odds. Senegal, on the other hand, have hit their stride at the business end of the tournament and will now feel confident in their chances of going all the way this year and ending their wait for continental glory.

From 24, it is now down to just four teams left in the quest for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.
The hosts, record seven-time winners Egypt, two-time finalists Senegal and 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso make up that list and one of them will walk away with the coveted title in Yaounde on Sunday night.
Senegal and Burkina Faso face-off in the first semi-final at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé tonight.
Few gave Burkinabe the chance to go this far in the tournament, after all their older generation with the likes of Charles Kabore, Jonathan Pitroipa and Aristide Bance has since closed in on retirement.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.