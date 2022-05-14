Team effort gifts Villa lifeline in victory over Arua Hill

Sports Club Villa pulled their energies together as they came from a goal down to beat Arua Hill 2-1 in their final home game of this season's StarTimes Uganda Premier League at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Friday.

The Jogoos whose head has loosely hovered over the relegation guillotine for the better part of the season put up a spirited performance to cancel out Rashid Toha's second minute header and win the match with only 120 seconds remaining in regulation time.

Executive member Mohammed Bazirengede took over the fitness trainer's role to warm the substitutes, former club coach Frank Anyau was seen tipping the strikers running near his seat, Travis Mutyaba belted in an equaliser at the 34th before Gift Fred thumped in a header that sent their 2002 double-winner Andy Mwesigwa and the blue army into frenzy.

"This was very special and you can see from the celebrations, " a relieved Petros Koukouras, the Villa coach said after the win.

"We were under a lot of pressure but we had no options rather than go all out. This victory is as a result of a collective and great team performance," the team captain Saddam Juma added.

The win flies the Jogoos almost to safety as they perch on 10th place with 33 points while Arua Hill remain fourth with 49 points.

STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Result