The hunt for goals

If the first two match days were anything to go by, then it’s going to be a season where teams blow hot and cold in the Fufa Women Super League.

Only She Corporate and Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals have won their first two games with the latter, who played champions Lady Doves in their third game yesterday, managing narrow 1-0 wins courtesy of Hasifah Nassuna goals in both.

Apart from Olila’s 5-0 win over newly promoted Rines last weekend in Soroti, there has not been another emphatic win.

Olila, however, visits Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) in Lubaga, who beat Doves 3-1 in Masindi, in a game where both teams will be eager to show their season is kicking on.

“We are in the rebuilding phase but when the players listen, they are able to execute and that is what we hope for in the next match,” Olila coach Saddam Pande, said.

Home comfort

His opposite number Rogers Nkugwa saw how wasteful his UMHS side were in the opener against She Corporate and wants them “to show that we have put that behind us and continue to score freely like we did in Masindi,” as they prepare for their first home game of the season.

Another side that is playing at home for the first time is Kawempe Muslim, who courtesy of a Sharon Nadunga brace beat Kampala Queens (KQ) 2-0 but then lost her to injury in the match in which they lost by the same margin to Corporate.

Nadunga continues to be a major doubt for the fixture against the stubborn Tooro Queens that have held Rines and KQ to 1-1 and 0-0 draws.

Also Kawempe’s squad cannot train together for some time as five of the players - including playmakers Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Hadijah Nandago - and coach Ayub Khalifa are at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru as part of the national U-17 team training for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

KQ pressure

Elsewhere, Kampala Queens attempt to build a women’s football galacticos team is yet to pay off.

Margaret Kunihira, Zaina Nandede, Zaitun Namaganda and Shamirah Nalugya are the new additions - all coming from the U-20 national team - to a club that already had the exciting Zaina Namuleme and Lillian Mutuuzo but looks to be missing Fauzia Najjemba, who just left for a two-year stint at Kazakhstan club BIIK Shymkent.

The side, despite being attack-heavy, is yet to score a goal and visit a She Maroon’s side at Luzira Prisons that does not seem as leaky as newly promoted sides are feared to be.

Also the attack-minded nature of the players means that when KQ’s backs are pressed against the wall, they tend to struggle defensively leaving their defence frequently exposed.

“Yes, the players might have been together in the U-20 camp but every coach handles teams differently. So we can say the players are yet to click here in our system but hopefully, they’ll do it in the upcoming match,” KQ coach Hamza Lutalo, said.