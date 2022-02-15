She Corporate leave Kawempe Muslim to grass

Grace Nassongo and Favour Nambatya were at it again as their second half goals guided She Corporate to a 2-0 win over Kawempe Muslim in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on Sunday at Makerere University Business School, Nakawa.

Their goals came three minutes apart; in the 65th and 68th minutes, to keep their side on top of the table after two matches.

The duo were also on strike a week earlier against Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga and coach Hassan Ali is confident they will continue to deliver.

“We have other forwards but these are the main ones for now,” Ali said after the match in which his side largely dominated proceedings.

“We plan every match according to the opponents we are facing. Maybe the next game will require different types of forwards, we shall see,” he added.

Khalifa dilemma

Although Kawempe will need patience to rebuild their side after losing two key players to Kampala Queens (KQ) and Juliet Nalukenge to Cyprus, they will be the first to admit that their performance on Sunday was a shadow of the free flowing show they put up to beat Kampala Queens last Wednesday.

Whether that was down to the absence of coach Ayub Khalifa from the touchline is something we will never know but what is clear is that he has to pick between his club and the youth national teams.

In the shortened version of the league last year, Khalifa was tasked by Fufa to scout players for the U-17 and U-20 national teams. This kept him away from the Kawempe touchline and he felt his absence could have played a role in denying the club a chance to qualify for the inaugural women’s Caf Champions League.

He vowed to show more presence this term and indeed coached the club last Wednesday just after the U-20s had been kicked out of World Cup qualification by Ghana. But he was on Saturday “left with no choice” but to travel for camp in Njeru with the U-17 national team to prepare for next month’s World Cup qualifier with Ethiopia.

“At some point a decision has to be made on where I should put my energy because if I continue like this then I’ll end up costing both teams,” Khalifa admitted to Daily Monitor.

While at it, five of their players were due to join the camp in Njeru yesterday.

“The club chief executive has to plan with Fufa and see a way that works out for all. Surely losing five players and the coach in the rebuilding phase is a huge distraction for us,” Moses Nkata, Kawempe’s assistant coach, said.

Elsewhere . . .KQ’s dim stars

Dtar-studded KQ are yet to bag a goal despite adding U-20 forwards Margaret Kunihira and Zaina Nandede to their squad before they travelled to Fort Portal, where they drew 0-0 with Tooro Queens.