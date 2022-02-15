She Corporate leave Kawempe Muslim to grass

Left to grass. She Corporate forward Nassongo leaves Kawempe’s defender Asia Nakibuuka bemused on the greens. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Although Kawempe will need patience to rebuild their side after losing two key players to Kampala Queens (KQ) and Juliet Nalukenge to Cyprus, they will be the first to admit that their performance on Sunday was a shadow of the free flowing show they put up to beat Kampala Queens last Wednesday.

Grace Nassongo and Favour Nambatya were at it again as their second half goals guided She Corporate to a 2-0 win over Kawempe Muslim in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on Sunday at Makerere University Business School, Nakawa.

