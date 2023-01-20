Triumphant Uganda turn guns to Ivorians

Uganda defied odds to beat fancied 10-man Senegal 1-0 on Wednesday and waltz into the final group game against Ivory Coast on Sunday in total control of proceedings.

The Cranes captain of the African Nations Championship (Chan) team, Milton Karisa, scored Uganda's 12th goal in 17 matches and first in Algeria to ascend to the top of Group B.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic's boys top on four points after two matches, with Senegal, DRC and Ivory Coast on three, two and one respectively.

Great opportunity

Uganda can now qualify to the quarterfinals for the first time in six editions with a draw against Ivory Coast on Sunday, and will top the group if they win.

Micho termed the win over Senegal, who had substitute Libasse Ngom sent off for an open-studs challenge on substitute Karim Watambala seven minutes from full time following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, as an "action thriller."

The action also had a scary indirect free kick conceded by Cranes goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi, a penalty save made by the same man from Cheikh Sidibe, and a delicious Kenneth Ssemakula cross that Karisa beautifully turned in.

Firsts and seconds

It was Uganda's first ever win over Senegal in any competition in seven meetings.

The win was also the Cranes only second in 17 Chan matches in six editions, the first - also under Micho - coming in 2014 in South Africa.

Yunus Sentamu, who fell out with football authorities in the country over personal reasons, scored a brace in the 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso, then in South Africa.

But after victory over Senegal put Uganda in prime position heading into Sunday's final group match against Ivory Coast, Micho was quick to remind his players and the nation the job was not complete yet.

"We came here as a product of hard work, with the support of all Ugandans, Fufa and Government, and we are proud," said the Serbian.

"However, for me, from the moment the match finished, I have already put it in past history.

"I have already switched my mind towards Ivory Coast that has one point after two matches played.

"Results have not reflected the amount of quality in their team.

"So I need now to allow players to celebrate but from tomorrow morning (yesterday), we need to critically look at the ticks so that we properly prepare for the match against Ivory Coast."

Senegal dominated possession but the Ugandans kept their discipline and made sure the Lions of Teranga were aware they could be hurt if they came all out.

The defence was again up to the task, and goalkeeper Alionzi, who made himself big to thwart the indirect freekick he conceded, and save a penalty, was at his best here to keep the Senegalese away.

Impressive Ssemakula

Young Ssemakula, who drew criticism for Micho when the coach introduced him for Moses Waissswa when Uganda needed a goal against DRC, disproved naysayers wrong, here.

The defender started in midfield again and produced a Man of the match performance, including crafting Karisa's winner.

Travis Mutyaba also had a late cameo, again showing glimpses of promise.

Titus Ssematimba, Moses Aliro and Hillary Mukundane also had run-outs as the game wore on.

The Cranes now go into that final group match against Ivory Coast with more belief than worry.

Chan 2022 Algeria

Sunday

Uganda vs. Ivory Coast, 10pm