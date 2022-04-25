UMU eye first win in UFL

Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) are looking to bounce back when they host Gulu University today in match day two of the Pepsi University Football League (UFL).



Uganda Martyrs who won the title in 2017, lost on match day one to Ndejje University and currently lie bottom of Group E and need a win to get their campaign back on track.



“We had a good game against Ndejje but our finishing was not the best. We dominated possession and had very many chances on goal only that we didn’t score. But statistics don’t win games. Goals do so this is something we need to work on,” UMU coach Eric Kisuze said



Kisuze said although it will be more difficult this season, he is confident that Uganda Martyrs will not only make it past the group stage but go all the way.



Uganda Martyrs has for the last 5 consecutive seasons made it past the group stage to the semi-final stage of the Pepsi University Football League losing the final in 2015 but lifting the trophy in 2017.



“To achieve our target as a team we have to go past the group stage only that it is harder this time round. But it is still very early days and I am sure we shall make it,” Kisuze added.



For Gulu University coach Robert Omony , the game will not be an easy one but he believes they should be able to get something out of the game.



“Obviously playing away is not easy but I think we can get something from the game. Our target is to get all 3 points but failing which we should at least get a point and remain on top of the table,” Omony said.