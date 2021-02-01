UPL returns for tense season run

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Few can bet on current Uganda Premier League leaders UPDF to scamper away with the title at the end of the season. Yet few have the guts to conclusively single out which of the perceived title favourites URA, SC Villa, KCCA and Vipers will reign.

Such is the guess work and surprises the first five matches served with the Covid19 effects also adding their weight.

This week, the UPL returns from the Chan hiatus with heightened expectations with each fixture ready to serve a bouquet of upsets.

Reigning league champions Vipers flattered to deceive in the in the opening games worsened by an ill-fated Caf Champions League outing that almost cost coach Fred Kajoba his job.

“ We knew that the league resumption would prop up at anytime depending on the national team performance in the Chan tourney so we kept training. We have worked on our weaknesses and we are ready to go,” Kajoba told Daily Monitor.

Eighth placed Vipers take on Mydaand Express in the next two matches but it is the arrival of prodigal son Yunus Sentamu that has got the fans’ tongues wagging.

The forward returns with experience garnered at AS Vita (DR Congo), Sfaxien (Tunisia), Ilves and Tirana (both of Albania) and is expected to to add competition in Vipers attack force.

Soldiers mean business

Table toppers UPDF are not taking anything for granted, with December best coach winner Kefa Kisala axing five ‘less committed’ players

Gone are Tony Kyamera, Juma Ssebaduka, Najib Tusaba, Fred Okot and Ronnie Kisekka as the team seeks to extend their surprising run. With four wins out of five, their sole loss to Kyetume showed they still have flaws to iron out if they are to keep pace.

KCCA, URA silent market fight

With deep pockets, the two institutional clubs are quick to deny any additional transfers but are reported to be busy behind the scenes. A jostle for the signature of versatile defender Vipers Geoffrey Wasswa is reported to be in the works on both ends.

URA, riding on the lively Shafiq Kagimu-Saidi Kyeyune pair, left on a high whilst Mike Mutebi’s KCCA trudged through Covid-19 interruptions and a mixed Caf Confederation Cup show.



KCCA’s next contest against a revived Bul will go a long way in exuding their confidence. Mutebi’s struggle to replace the lost midfield experience has seen him trying to experiment with Rahmat Senfuka.

If Wakiso Giants lose Senfuka, he will have joined Gaddafi Wahab, Karim Ndugwa, Osman Miraji and George Katende among the players jettisoned by coach Douglas Bamweyana’s revolution.

Mbarara City deputy coach Muhammad Kisekka said the club is yet to start their preps as they are “still waiting for many months’ pay.”

The absence of fans in stadia due to Covid-19 restrictions has affected revenue of many clubs.

Uganda Premier League

RE-ARRANGED FIXTURES

Saturday, February 6

Vipers vs. Myda

Tuesday, February 9

Express vs. Vipers

Standings

Team p w d l f a pts

1.UPDF 5 4 0 1 11 3 12

2.URA 5 3 2 0 7 3 11

3.Police 5 3 1 1 11 2 10

4.KCCA 5 3 0 2 14 5 9

5.Kyetume 5 2 3 0 6 4 9

6.Express 4 2 2 0 5 3 8

7.Onduparaka 5 2 2 1 8 13 8

8.Vipers 3 2 1 0 8 5 7

9.SC Villa 5 2 1 2 8 6 7

10.Wakiso G’nts 5 0 5 0 6 6 5

11.Bright Stars 5 1 2 2 7 8 5

12.Bul 5 1 1 3 6 8 4

13.Mbarara City 5 0 3 2 5 10 3

14.Myda 4 0 1 3 8 12 1

15.Busoga Utd 5 0 1 4 5 15 1

16.Kitara 5 0 1 4 4 16 1

