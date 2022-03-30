Villa eye giant step, Police into dogfight

SC Villa can complete a sequence that firmly drags back Police into the relegation scrap should they get maximum points against Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium this evening.

This is after the Cops lost 2-1 at Wankulukuku yesterday as Express picked up their first win in six league games under interim final coach James Odoch.

They did it the hard way coming from a goal down after veteran midfielder Tony Mawejje had given Police a first half lead with a wonderfully curled strike from a Juma Balinya lay off.

But George Senkaaba connected with a corner from a Sadiq Ssekyembe corner in first half stoppage time. Ivan Mayanja then added the second on 56 minutes when the ball rebounded to him after his initial effort had rattled the list.

Mixed fortunes

The result saw Express maintain sixth position with 36 points after 23 games while Police dropped a place and are now 10th with 24 points from the same number of games. Villa who are three points behind Police now have an opportunity to capitalize when they make the trip to Wakiso.

With 22 points they are two points and places above the bottom three in a relegation battle that has six teams separated by just five points.

Both teams are coming off losses with Villa suffering a 3-1 defeat at URA while Wakiso Giants lost 2-1 at home to Onduparaka. That result left them seventh with 33 points.

In Jinja yesterday, UPDF finally fired live bullets as they thumped Gaddafi 3-1 in a battle of the soldiers. Ezekiel Katende unlocked the magazine after just 12 minutes curling in a free kick. Brian Kalumba equalised but it was short lived.

Ambrose Kigozi restored the lead seven minutes after restart before Danito Okello sealed the win with a beautiful pile driver in the 58th to end UPDF’s unwanted run of 14 games without a win in the league.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY’S RESULTS

Gaddafi 1-3 UPDF

Express 2-1 Police

Today’s Fixtures

URA vs. Arua Hill SC, 2pm, Arena of Visions - Ndejje University - Live on Sanyuka TV

Wakiso Giants vs. SC Villa, 4pm

Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium-Wakiso - Live on Sanyuka