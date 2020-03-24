Casualties worry medics at Fort Portal hospital

By SCOVIA ATUHAIRE

Management of Fort Portal Regional hospital is overwhelmed by the rampant accident cases at the facility.

Some of the accidents are as a result of reckless drivers and boda boda cyclists.

According to the senior hospital administrator at Fort Portal regional referral hospital, Mr Louis Muhindo, majority of the patients are casualties.

“On a monthly basis, we receive more than 30 accident victims and they are usually caused by motorcycles. Motorcycles are now very many and most of the riders have driving permits but they are not formally trained and ride at a high speed causing accidents,” he told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday.

He said government needs to impose strict laws on boda boda riders if they are to minimise accidents.

Mr Muhindo, however, said most casualties have head injuries, that require CT scan and imaging, which the hospital lacks.

He appealed to the Ministry of Health and partners to think about procuring CT scans for all regional referrals countrywide.

“Fort Portal regional referral hospital serves more than 10 districts and it is at the centre of four highways.

“The nearest CT scan is in Mbarara so our patients with head injuries that need those services are either referred to Mbarara or Kampala,” he said.

Mbarara is about three hours away from Fort Portal while Kampala is a five-hour drive.

He, however, said this is costly and sometimes patients die before they get those services.

The Senior Nursing officer-in-charge of the surgical ward, Ms Joyce Mbambu, said they received 22 cases of head and spinal cord injuries in January.

“Head and spinal cord injuries are the most complicated cases you can find in the ward and most of the accident patients who die are due to these two cases,” she said.

According to Healthline, an online publication, a CT scan uses computers and rotating x-ray machines to create cross-sectional images of the body.

These images provide more detailed information than normal X-ray images. They show the soft tissues, blood vessels, and bones in various parts of the body. A CT scan may be used to visualise the head, shoulders, spine, heart, abdomen, knee and chest.

Ms Mbambu said severe injuries and related complicated injuries cause morbidity.