Kampala mechanic found dead after shady land deal in Mpigi

By Juliet Nalwooga

A 43-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday after selling off his ancestral home in a shady land deal.

The deceased, Adolf Mugera, a resident of Lubare village, Kabulasoke Sub County in Gomba District hanged himself on a tree after reporting to his mother that evil spirits were constantly attacking him for selling off their ancestral home.

It is alleged that about four months ago, the deceased came from Kampala and sold his ancestral Kibanja and decided to buy another one in Mitala Maria in Mpigi District, but the sellers coned him since they refused to give him a sale agreement.

“He left Mitala Maria and started staying with his mother, Margaret Nakintu, 67, at Lubare village. He told his mother that he was being attacked by "evil spirits" of his late father, accusing him of selling the ancestral land,” police statement reads in part.

The deceased's body was found a few hours from their home after telling his brother he was going to trace for his stolen phone.

Mr Phillip Mukasa, the Katonga region police spokesperson, says officers from Kabulasoke police station visited the scene and found the body hanging about three metres high on a tree without any signs of struggle.

