Kenyan truck driver tests positive for Covid-19

By Monitor Reporter

A Kenyan truck driver who arrived at Malaba border post on Sunday has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health, he was among the 1,114 truckers who were tested.

“The new case is a 27-year-old Kenyan truck driver who arrived at Malaba border. Efforts are underway to track him and evacuate him back to Kenya. Total confirmed cases of covid-19 in Uganda remains at 55,” a message on the Ministry of Health’s Twitter handle reads.

The latest case brings to four, the number of truck drivers who have tested positive for the deadly disease.

Ugandan truck driver was the first cargo transporter to test positive on Tuesday. He currently receiving treatment at Entebbe General Hospital. The second case was a Kenyan driver who was taken to Kenya. The third case was a Tanzanian national.

By Thursday (April 16), Uganda's Ministry of Health had reported 55 (Ugandan cases) since the outbreak of the pandemic.