By DENIS EDEMA

Police in Buikwe District have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a traditional healer’s shrine at Kiremba Village in Nkokonjeru Town Council.

Residents of Kiremba Village woke up to the shocking news on Tuesday, after a naked body of a woman, lying in a pool of blood, was found in a banana plantation near the suspect’s grass thatched shrine.

According to Mr Aloysius Mbiro, the chairperson of Kiremba Village, Eve Namuyimbwa, 25, was a regular visitor to the shrine and was last seen in the area on Monday evening.

The Ssezibwa Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto on Thursday said they have arrested the traditional healer’s father and brother together with a Boda boda cyclist who aided his escape. The trio are all residents of Maseke Village, Nkonkonjeru Town Council in Buikwe District.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased travelled in her Toyota Spacio, Reg. No. UBB 761U together with her boyfriend Katongole to get herbs from the traditional healer to boost their riches.

Advertisement

“Before disappearing, the boyfriend had told our detectives that he was the first to enter the shrine and left the woman outside, when he moved out, the woman was nowhere to be seen which prompted him to report the matter to police,” Butoto said

The traditional healer Isma Ssebufu and Charles Katongole (the boyfriend) who accompanied the deceased to the shrine are on the run.

“Both the boyfriend and the native doctor are nowhere to be found, the search is still on to arrest them,” Ms Butoto said.

However, some residents claim the boyfriend planned together with the traditional doctor to sacrifice his girl-friend to get riches, which information Daily Monitor cannot independently verify.