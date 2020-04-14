However, Olibio denies attacking the soldier. He said the soldier found him standing on the veranda of his house and ordered him to enter his house.

By TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY & POLYCAP KALOKWERA

A UPDF soldier who was last week attacked by a group of locals while enforcing Covid-19 curfew in Bibia Municipality, Amuru District, has been airlifted to Bombo Military Hospital for specialised treatment.

At around 8.30pm on Wednesday, Pte Alex Niwanyine, one of the bodyguards of Amuru RDC Linda Auma, disembarked from his boss’ vehicle under instruction to go and ask three shopkeepers why their shops were still open in curfew hours.

The RDC was returning to Amuru town from a security meeting at Elegu border on the fateful.

Unarmed, Pte Niwanyine advanced to the shops to order the owners to close, but as he returned to the vehicle, a man who initially sat near one of the shops allegedly pounced on him and hit his right eye with a metal object.

Mr Niwanyine was on Friday admitted at St Mary’s Hospital Lacor before being transferred to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

At the hospital, one of his eyes was removed since the injury inflicted during the assault had damaged his eyeball.

When State minister for defence Col Charles Okello Engola visited him at the hospital on Monday, a decision was quickly arrived at that he should be referred to Bombo Military Hospital for specialized treatment.

“By removing him from the civilian hospital does not mean we are undervaluing services he would have been offered there, but at Bombo he has the company and support of his fellow soldiers and that will boost his psychological healing,” Col Engola said.

“It was really inhuman and so barbaric act and it should never happen again. Whatever we are doing is to protect us all against this deadly virus and the general public must appreciate it instead of attacking security personnel,” he added.

Attacks on law enforcement officers by civilians have been common since the curfew was announced by President Museveni

A few days ago, Sgt Paul Kyandiya sustained injuries after being attacked by a gang of youth while enforcing a curfew that is intended to stop the spread of Covid-19, in Mityana District.

The UPDF fourth infantry division Spokesperson Maj Ceaser Otim Olweny told Daily Monitor that has he was also attack by unknown people while enforcing the directives.

“I was stoned on Sunday night while on duty something that many security personnel are going through every day. Such incidents of pelting stones at security forces besides physical assault have been emerging,” Maj Olweny said.

Meanwhile, one suspect identified as Stephen Olibio, a 35-year-old resident of Elegu town council, has been arrested in connection with assaulting Pte Niwanyine according to Amuru DPC, Mr Emmanuel Bwambale.

“Investigation is still ongoing and we shall make sure he is paraded before the courts of law to face justice,” Mr Bwambale said.

"I told him the president said it was not a crime to be on my veranda during curfew time. He then dragged me to his boss' car. It was dark. I don't even know what happened to his eye. I just saw his colleague going to my house. He came out with a nail cutter and later I heard them saying I had used it to attack the soldier," Olibio said.