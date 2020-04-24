Uganda maintains global press freedom ranking

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

Uganda has maintained its position at 125 out of 180 countries in the 2020 global press freedom ranking, a place below Tanzania ranked at 124. This is the second year running Uganda is clinging to the position.

In East Africa, Kenya emerged the best performing country, globally ranked at 103 followed by Tanzania and Uganda respectively. South Sudan which is ranked globally at 138 follows Uganda, with Rwanda at 155 and Burundi tailing it out in the region at 160.

On the African continent, Namibia tops the list globally ranked at 23 followed by Cape Verde at 25. Globally, Nordic states have once again taken the first five positions with Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Netherlands taking the first five positions, respectively.

Mr Robert Ssempala, the executive director of Human Rights Network for Journalist-Uganda, said remaining at 125 shows how laid back Uganda is in making necessary reforms and steps in upholding press freedom in the country.

“The stagnation in that position to me is an underestimation of the situation because it has been deteriorating over time. What we see is an escalation of attacks on journalists especially by the security and entrenchment of impunity. We rarely see action being taken against those that violate or abuse press freedom,” Mr Ssempala said.

“What we need to do is a stern position taken by the government and the President on this matter because luckily, he has shown that he can take stern action when he chooses to. We need him to come out strongly on press freedom, to give instructions or orders to the leadership of the security forces to punish all that are implicated that is the only missing link,” he added.

More than 10 journalists have been either arrested, or harassed by security forces since President Museveni announced lockdown over Covid-19 a month ago.

Mr Ssempala said the situation is exacerbated by the Resident District Commissioners in the districts. He explained that while there has been an improvement in relationship between the security forces and communities, more needs to be done.

“We still have issues with RDCs especially in countryside, men in uniform especially the security, lack of demonstrable political will by the President, and the leadership of security forces to take stern action against those that commit violence against journalists and short of that we are still going to see violations against journalists,” Mr Ssempala said.

Government is yet to respond to the report. Repeated calls to Ms Judith Nabakooba, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance who is also the government spokesperson, went unanswered.

Mr Ofwono Opondo, the executive director of the government owned, Uganda Media Centre, also did not respond to our calls. Previously, government has dismissed such reports of violations with contempt.

While releasing the rankings on Tuesday in Paris, RSF secretary general Christophe Deloire said the press is entering a decisive decade for journalism, exacerbated by coronavirus.

“We are entering a decisive decade for journalism linked to crises that affect its future. The coronavirus pandemic illustrates the negative factors threatening the right to reliable information,” Mr Doloire said.

He said the public health crisis provides authoritarian governments with an opportunity to curtail press freedom across the globe because citizens are afraid to rise because of lockdowns.

