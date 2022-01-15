Traffic build up at Malaba border blamed for high fuel prices in Uganda 

Fuel pumps in various parts of the country, especially western Uganda are running dry. 
This has sent prices of the product up, with some places registering a record of Shs12, 000 per litre of petrol while other fuel stations across the country have been left without a drop of the precious stock.

Officials in government have attributed the shortage and skyrocketing prices to the heavy traffic jam of trailers, including fuel tankers at the Kenya-Uganda border points of Malaba and Busia following a protest by cargo drivers over Uganda’s decision to impose a $30 charge for Covid-19 test.

