Earnings from electricity exports increase by 46% 

Uganda exports much of its electricity to Kenya and partly to Tanzania, eastern DR Congo and South Sudan.

By Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • Data from Bank of Uganda indicates that between February 2021 and January 2022, earnings from electricity exports increased to $38.46m (Shs138b) compared to $20.69m (Shs74b) earned in the same period ended January 2021.

Uganda earned $38.46m (Shs138b) from electricity exports in the year ended January 2022, according to details from Bank of Uganda.

