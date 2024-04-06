Queen Nabukeera opens up on her journey to becoming Miss Humanity Africa

On March 31, 2024, Leah Nabukeera Victoria, a Ugandan fashion model, was announced as Miss Humanity Africa in Enugu, Nigeria. She now has several queenly duties to accomplish during her reign after beating 11 African countries. She spoke to Monitor about everything from when she started her modeling career to when she wears a blue crown over her head for the entire African continent.

How did Queen Leah Nabukeera start her journey to Miss Humanity Africa?

I started my modeling career when I was just 16. When I was just 16 years old, I was like a normal model, doing my thing, with the help of my auntie Quu. I didn't know where it would lead me. She would call me into her workshop, to do photo shoots, give me some money and support because you know, I'm her niece. I did my thing because I love this. You know, most people go to modeling schools to get the skills. But in my case, I watched YouTube videos and then I learned. And that's how I taught myself. However, I had advice from Auntie Quu every single time. She would tell me, do this, pose like this, take care of your skin. And every time I'd post these pictures, people would give me motivation. My people pushed me and people included my family from both my mom and dad sides. They also included my friends I met through primary school, high school, and university. So basically, from 16 years old now up to when I've made 27 years. If you calculate the method, it could be like 11 years of me doing what I've been doing. And it has taken me places I can't complain anymore. I just thank God for it. That's because when God is in your dream, you don't need to force it. And to me, I feel I haven't forced it.

What challenges did you face?

But just because I haven't forced it doesn't mean I didn't have challenges, but I always pursue my goals or talk to people to help me resolve them. When you're chasing dreams, you need to be a very resilient and patient person. Sometimes you're going to be broken, sometimes results are not coming out. You might even compare yourself to people who have made it and feel pressured. But be patient. There is no shortcut to success. I haven't had a shortcut to success and right now I'm proud to feel it. Yes, Leah. I've been doing this on my own. And it's been working, and it's beautiful. I don't have to say Oh, I paid this amount of money or I bribed this way. No, it hasn't happened like that.

Where did your pageant journey start?

In 2021 with Miss eco-tourism, Uganda. I had never been in a pageant before. I was just a girl transitioning from the modeling lifestyle to pageantry lifestyle. These are two different lifestyles, which people normally confuse. But they are completely different. Luckily, when you have one of these experiences, it's easy for you to transition to those careers because there's a familiarity. Both Modeling and Pageantry focus on beauty, confidence, and walking. That's what brings those two careers together. So for the Miss eco-tourism pageant, Uganda, I emerged as the second runner-up. Unlike most people who try things and they flop, I did this the first time and I made it to the top 3 as the second runner-up. I was so happy. It was an emotional moment. To be honest, I thought it was the last part of participation because it's like I was giving you the trend era. And I didn't know where it would take me. Throughout the year I met people and made connections in different places. It was really a beautiful time. The country got to know I was a Queen, and that's when I got my title Queen Leah the first time. I was able to move brands and get involved in charity walks. It was something I didn't expect and turns out pageantry is this big. Later on, during the year. I got introduced to the Moreli modeling agency. This is when I met a gentleman called Moreli. In 2023, he told me, I would contest for the face of independence, Uganda. Funny bit is that this pageant was coming from Nigeria, that people who are running that page were Nigerian, and therefore it was an online vote whereby countries that have independence during October would participate. So, I participated, and each vote cost Ugandan Shs.2000. But telling and getting people to vote wasn't really easy. You know, when it involves payment? Everyone tries to hide but I push through and push through. And then in the end, I emerged the winner for the face of independence, Uganda. I got two sashes and two crowns.

How did you finally enter the Miss Humanity Africa contest?

So, in August 2023, just after my birthday week, the Miss Humanity Africa Uganda page on Instagram followed me. I found it so shocking to understand who this was noticing me. I had to follow back and all of a sudden, she texts me saying, Leah I'm Queen Queen Patience Kabuhire. I want you to contest for Miss humanity, Uganda. I was like, Okay, let's give this a try. So I applied. We kept engaging, then I commenced the voting process. The voting process ran from 1st December 2023 until 1st February 2024. I was competing with another Ugandan girl, so the pressure was real, you understand. And still, this voting process was for paying. Each was 500 shillings. So whoever garnered the most votes had to represent their country in Nigeria. There were 11 countries participating in Miss Humanity Africa that I had to beat. Fast forward, in February, I was announced as the winner of Miss Humanity Africa, Uganda 2024. I was so excited and happy and I had to start shopping, buying gowns, shoes, getting my hair ready, and preparing for Nigeria.

Describe your journey from Uganda to Nigeria from March 24, 2024

So they told me yes, the pageant will be happening on March 31, 2024. What I had in mind was, Yes, I have to get the crown. But at the same time, I wanted to have international relations, new people, new brands, and friends. All these, I have achieved because it feels good to have people from other countries. For example, you go out there and learn about culture, food is really beautiful.

So, I had to book my flight with Ethiopian airways. I left Uganda on the 24th March 2024 and arrived in Nigeria, Enugu state on the 25th March. I was welcomed by my CEO for Miss Humanity Africa Nigeria. She's called Madam Ezeani. There were pictures of happy moments. She took me to the mall because I told her I really needed to buy refreshments. So she takes me up to their Shoprite. I was actually so happy to know that there's Shoprite in Nigeria. That's because in my mind I was wondering where I would be able to get food with familiar prices. So it's sad the shopper closed off in UG, but it is in Nigeria.

What was it like being in Nigeria for the first time?

We immediately boarded a Keke Napep. In Nigeria, a Keke Napep is what they call it to mean a motorized tricycle similar to what we call boda-boda in Uganda. One thing that always welcomes you to Nigeria is the heat wave. If you think in Uganda, you have heat, Nigeria has thrice that heat. Trust me, as soon as I got off the plane, the heat said welcome. My CEO kept saying, Leah, you will get used to it. To be honest, right now I'm really used to it.

How did you adapt to new people, food, and culture?

On day 3, other queens started arriving from Togo, Cameroon, Nigeria, Kenya, and I from Uganda. We all got together for the boot camp. There was extensive training for catwalk, how you move, fashion, etc. It's never easy. You have sleepless nights because what you're working towards the final day is perfection. So we really had fun, had dancing lessons. Remember, all this time, I had to learn Nigerian food. The first night we had Jollof rice with chili, but I could not keep up with the chili. So I asked them whenever they're making my food, it should be different from the others. But I just thank God that they were able to adjust to it. It was the best feeling ever. This doesn't mean I had privilege but means I had a sense of humility that they probably loved. So I was able to fit in. Day 2, we had egg sauce and something that looked like Posho with rice. It was white but was really nice with rice. On the 3rd day, we had Fufu and OHA soup. Fufu is cassava flour, in Uganda what you call Kalo, but the white one. These guys have called it Fufu. And OHA are leaves. They look like okra leaves with okra but not Okra.

How did other queens treat you?

Later on, we had photoshoots to engage in, press conferences, we had to meet people, everyone was excited. And keep in mind everyone was so amazed that I am Ugandan. They'd say, “We'd love to meet her.” especially because of my accent being different. It felt nice learning the language. I got familiar with certain words, for example, Dalu meaning thank you Inekemundi, meaning Good evening, or how are you? I even got two new names. One was Amaka and the other was Olungi. The only issue is that I missed my home food, you know, good old Matooke?

What happened exactly during the Miss Humanity Africa 2024 pageantry?

Eventually, March 31, 2024 comes in! This is where by now everyone has to fight for their place on stage. We had a Tiktok challenge that ran, and I won it. And I actually didn't know I beat them at this until I received the award of Miss Popularity. I was so surprised. When we got on stage, we had to display five forms of outfits, cultural, dinner, and blue gown dress. The activities we showcased included catwalk, dance, and you had to make sure you prove that every training was worth it. We had our silver christen dresses, you have to show your creativity in every outfit on stage. Keep in mind, you have to keep smiling. You have to impress the judges and the crowd.

I kept on praying inside my heart for every activity, ‘God, let your will be done.’ I kept on referencing Queen Esther in the Bible. She was a queen that won the king's favor against all other girls. And that's what I preach. And therefore I would advise all girls who are going in for pageants, I think praying the line of Queen Esther, that's a win for you.

And God heard my prayer. So we had that questioning session. I was asked two questions. However, these questions are not asked by the judges. You choose your own questions. So you had to make sure that God helps you, I chose two questions. All of them, I answered so well. Then we had to get off stage. So the judges had to count. I was backstage praying to God to make that moment memorable and hallelujah were called back to stage.

Miss Nigeria became the ambassador for the brand. So she emerged second runner up. So Miss Togo and I remained on stage. We had to hold hands. To make it more cryptic, the judges always bring this drama when it's time to announce the results. But God never ceases to impress me!

How did you feel after the announcement?

When they announced the 2024 Miss Humanity Africa, it was Nabukeera Leah Victoria. I was so emotional. I cried. Because I remember in the boot camp, they told us when they announced to you you have to smile and be happy. I forgot about it. I just cried out of happiness out of mixed emotions. When they started congratulating me, it was the moment.