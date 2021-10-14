Dating: Do you know your personality type?

By Bradford Kamuntu More by this Author

I am sure by now many of you are familiar with (or at least have some knowledge of) the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI).

If you do not, now would be a good time to do some research on them and based on description you will be able to identify which one you ascribe to. For those not in the know, the MBTI is a self-report inventory designed to identify a person’s personality type, strengths, and preferences.

The questionnaire was developed by Isabel Myers and her mother Katherine Briggs based on their work with Carl Jung’s theory of personality types.

Understanding of your personality type is important, knowledge of other personalities is an even greater advantage. It makes day to day engagements with other human beings much easier.

Imagine just how smooth navigating a relationship would be when both you and your partner have in depth knowledge of your own and each others’ personality types?!

Now this is not to say that there will not be a few bumps in the road once you have understanding of your personality types, you will just navigate these issues better.

People follow distinct patterns when it comes to their dating habits, this is largely attributed to their personality types and very few know about this.

As well as personality types, we have dating personality types. That is who we are when seeking out partners and when in a relationship. When it comes to dating, most of us can be pretty predictable and fall into one of five basic dating personality types.

There is no positive or negative here. Your dating personality can change, and oftentimes it will over the course of your life. Humans are complicated, of course, and it’s possible to recognize characteristics of more than one type in yourself, but one will probably stand out for you more than the rest.

If you are single and hoping to get into a relationship, knowing your own type and the type of those you are meeting and dating can save you a lot of confusion and heartache.

Everyone approaches dating and relationships a different way. You might be all about commitment, while your potential partner may have a different view on what commitment is.

There are five notable dating personalities known to us, I am sure if we dug a little deeper we would find more but known to us are The Avoider, The Dreamer, The Martyr, The Nurturer and the Protector. The names are very suggestive and give a bit of insight but again, I implore you to research them and figure out which one best describes you.

Knowledge is power, even in relationships. If you recognize yourself in any go forward in trying to understand yourself first, what makes you tick and what irritates you. Also use this knowledge to understand your partner.






