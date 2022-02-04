Terrible twos: A stage that will test your patience

A mother soothes a crying baby. Terrible twos cry unnecessarily, throw objects and scream. It is a stage they will outgrow. PHOTO/NET

By  Michael Agaba

What you need to know:

This stage is characterised by tantrums, mood swings, fighting with siblings, biting or kicking others when angry, crying unnecessarily, throwing objects, screaming, defiant behaviour, and increased assertiveness.

My cute as a button daughter is making two years next month. You are deep asleep in the dead of the night and she turns in her bed and you attempt to straighten her head so she does not hit it against her wooden bed, she starts to pout and before you know it, is a full blown tantrum that will take you another three hours to calm down.

