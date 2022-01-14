Prime

Why Beryl’s collection stands out

Anita Beryl, Fashion Designer

By  Gloria Haguma

What you need to know:

From the ready to wear to bridal couture, designer pieces, very elaborate, style approved accessories and lots of pink

If I am going to be stuck in a closet, it has to be one that belongs to fashion designer, Anita Beryl. The haute couture designer has been serving glamour and elegance to her clients for years through her designs and creations.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.