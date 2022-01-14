Why Beryl’s collection stands out

If I am going to be stuck in a closet, it has to be one that belongs to fashion designer, Anita Beryl. The haute couture designer has been serving glamour and elegance to her clients for years through her designs and creations.

From the ready to wear to bridal couture, designer pieces, very elaborate, style approved accessories and lots of pink. Her love for pink is exhibited in literally everything she wears; be it a red carpet gown, or she is somewhere exotic on vacation, she will have her pastel accents on.

Today, we review the noteworthy style of the award winning designer and what makes her customised closet collection a great catch.

Elegance

As a designer, Beryl gets to wear pieces she creates most of the time. As a couturier, she has mastered the art of sophistication and class. And this is exhibited in most of her fashion choices. Whether she is a wedding guest or receiving an accolade at a red carpet event, her style choice spells elegance. This is reflected in her outfit choices and accessories.

Pink is the new black

A moment through her Instagram feed will take you to a world of the pastel shade, because it is possibly that colour she wears daily. Her love for everything pink is unmatched. She switches this between her outfits and accessories alike. The variations with the different options of this hue also makes her wardrobe choices a rainbow dream, as she switches between fuchsia, blush, rose gold and anything that will have her living her best pink life.

Statement moment