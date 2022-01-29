Rotarians ask hospitals to cut costs for kidney treatment

Uganda Cancer Institute in Kampala.Officials have said the institute registered up to 7,000 new cases of cancer in 2021 which more than doubled the 3,000 cases it detected in 2018. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Joseph Kiggundu

Reporter/ photographer

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The president of Rotary Club of Kampala South, Mr Charles Odaga, made the appeal at the launch of Mengo Hospital Rotary Dialysis Centre on Friday.

Rotarians have asked hospitals in Uganda to cut costs for patients on dialysis, saying many are failing to afford the treatment and are dying from chronic kidney disease and related complications.

