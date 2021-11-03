Tips for taking care of your home’s exterior

 Keeping up with exterior maintenance is critical to a home’s long term health.  PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA 

By  Christine Katende

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Keeping your home looking fresh and in good shape requires regular maintenance.
  • Simple things such as keeping the paint in perfect condition and removing debris from the gutter go a long way in extending the longevity of the home.

Just like the interior house maintenance checklist, it is a good idea to have one for your exterior as well. To keep your home in the best shape possible, you must take the time to maintain it. Maintaining the exterior of your home is important as it keeps everything in a good shape and helps to catch potential problems that could cause expensive damage.

