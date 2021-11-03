Tips for taking care of your home’s exterior

Just like the interior house maintenance checklist, it is a good idea to have one for your exterior as well. To keep your home in the best shape possible, you must take the time to maintain it. Maintaining the exterior of your home is important as it keeps everything in a good shape and helps to catch potential problems that could cause expensive damage.

Gladys Muhebwa, an interior and exterior expert advises homeowners to look at their compounds, the gutters, roof, pathways and yards among other parts.

Muhebwa explains that keeping up with exterior maintenance is critical to a home’s long term health.

“With good exterior maintenance, you can protect your home from the elements, keeping moisture, pests, rot, and decay out of your home,” she says. “From inspecting the roof to patching up gaps, pressure washing the exterior, fixing cracks in concrete floors, and taking care of the flower gardens, hedges these important exterior maintenance tasks are important for keeping your home in great shape for a long time,” she adds.

Work on the roof

The roof is a vital part of a home, it helps give a temperature-controlled environment. So, regular maintaining of the roof can help to avoid expensive repairs.

“Roofs tend to have a long lifespan, to make sure it lasts, you will need to clean your roof at least once a year, to get rid of any moss, dirt and stain that could eventually damage the roof,” she notes.

There is also a need to look for any missing or damaged shingles so as to have them repaired.

One of the most problematic causes of improper water diversion is clogged gutters, according to Martin Mubiru, a plumber. Gutters often get clogged with leaves, seeds, and other debris. This can lead to problems such as water overflow, mould, rot, pest infestations, and even flooding damages, lessening the lifespan of the shingles as well as the paint.

This should be made a top priority for exterior home maintenance. But while cleaning the gutters, the expert urges taking time to check for any leakages that could lead to the water damaging the home, so as they get fixed early.

“In case of any damaged gutter, have it sealed to prevent any damages. The gutters should be diverting the water far from the house to the tank,” she says.

While gutter cleaning is key, Mubiru notes it is always important to keep the drainage system working free of clogs to avoid damage.

Pressure wash exterior walls

No matter the type of wall you have, you will need to periodically pressure wash exterior walls to remove mould and dirt. This will in the same way help to discourage rot and makes the home look more attractive. But while washing the walls, keep the doors and windows closed to prevent water from splashing into the house.

The doors and windows

“It is important to clean your exterior door. Do not use abrasive tools that may scratch your door and do not scour or power wash the door, rather simply wipe it down with wood cleaner or diluted dish soap. Use as little water as possible and prevent water from collecting, use a glass cleaner to wipe down glass panels,” she says.

As you clean the door, inspect it as well. Use that time to look for any damage on the door such as cracks in the glass or frame, moisture and fog in between panels, splits or signs of moisture. Chipped or peeling finishing are other things to look out for and in case they appear, have them fixed immediately.

Muhebwa says that harsh elements outdoors can affect the glass causing buildup as well as damage. So it is good to clean windows to keep them healthy and well maintained.

Muhebwa says the wooden window frames may be subject to moisture-induced rot, these have to be repaired, rot removed and refilled with wood filler to attain beauty once again.

Gerald Bwanika, a construction expert says the foundation needs proper inspection and if any cracks and other signs of damage are found, a professional should be contacted to do repairs.

The walkways and driveway

Over time, you may notice that your driveway and walkways have started to depreciate in appearance as well as quality. They are full of dirt, stain and mould all which can lead to slips and falls. Muhebwa advises scrubbing or pressure washing the driveway and walkways to remove not just stains but also harmful buildups.

Concrete can crack and wear down over time, according to Mukisa, this will call for periodic maintenance and filling in to restore the beauty. You will need to fix the cracks in the concrete as soon as you notice them because they are easier to repair when they are still small.

Control your greenery

The vegetation around the home is the next thing to focus on when it comes to exterior maintenance. Ivan Mukisa, a landscape designer notes that tree branches should not be left hanging over the roof and shingles. The shrubs or any other plants should be at least a foot or two of space in between vegetation and the home.

In the compound, pick up fallen branches and clear other debris so as to keep the home neat. This will also discourage pests such as snakes and insects from setting up homes in fallen vegetation.

“You will need to always check on the growth of trees near electric lines and when trimming, do it with caution to avoid danger,” he says.

Mulch the flower beds to reduce weeds and help them retain moisture but give beauty to the home. Rake dead leaves from the yard, a layer of dead leaves prevents sunlight, water, and nutrients from reaching your grass also removing them will leave the place neat.

NOTE

The other thing to take note of are termites. Periodically inspect your home for termites. The obvious signs of infestation, include swarms and wood decay.