Deep fried Florets with Tangy Thyme Mayonnaise  

Recently, over in Texas Fort Worth in the United States Chef Tim Love opened a new restaurant at the Fort Worth Stockyards with some interesting caveats which left me wondering whether they could ever work in Uganda.

To wit, Chef Tim Love has come up with an old school Italian dining experience in his newest restaurant Caterina’s, where old world ambiance is the order of the day. Diners will be greeted by the music of Louis Prima or Old Blue Eyes; the legendary Frank Sinatra, bellowing out their much loved hits of the past. The waiting staff will be wearing white dress shirts with red waistcoats in the manner and style of classic Italian spots in the Big Apple’s Little Italy.

Walking in the door will bring a complimentary glass of rose Prosecco and upon sitting down at your table you will be regaled with three varieties of focaccia and a platter of cured meats and aged Parmigiano Reggiano! Last but not least and the piece de resistance, and are you ready for this; storing your cell phone in safety with a cell phone pouch enabling you to dine without the irritating clatter and distraction of Instagram, Face book and phone calls for the duration of your meal.

Chef Love describes the service as “slow dining” and to that effect he has created an intimate dining room that seats only forty with bar stools for six. Love hopes that this idea is one of the ways that diners will come to appreciate and slowdown in order to enjoy their meals by being completely present with their guests at the expense of not having to respond to text messages, checking social media or taking a quick call.

As for that proverbial Instagramming of your food to your buddies, no worries all is not lost. Love has come up with a brilliant idea of sending a follow up email to each diner with photographs of whatever food they may have ordered and consumed.

According to Chef Love, “Jackets are required and no cellphones are allowed. The hostess gives each guest a bag to put their phones in and the pouch stays with the guest during the whole dinner.” Guests who must speak on the phone for urgent reasons, are invited to walk outside and may use their phone as needed.

However, if you so desire to go the old school route that too is possible. If somebody calls you while your dining at Caterina’s, the restaurant will bring you one of those old-fashioned rotary phones to allow you to converse.

And yes, Jackets are definitely part of the dress code and are available to any guests who shows up without one. In case you are concerned about getting sweaty wearing a jacket in the Texas heat? No sweat, Love has arranged for golf carts to meet guests at the valet stand to avoid long walks wearing them during the Texas summer.

Chef Love concludes that, “The cell phone thing will no doubt be a hurdle, but I think that people will thank me on the way out.”

Cauliflower and broccoli make a sensational snack when coated in a beer batter and then deep fried. Serve with a tangy mayonnaise.

Method:

Break the cauliflower and broccoli into small florets, cutting large florets into smaller pieces and set aside. Beat the egg yolks, olive oil, beer, flour and salt in a bowl. Strain the batter if necessary to remove any lumps. Whisk the egg whites until stiff and fold into the batter with basil. Heat the oil for deep frying to 350d FH or until a cube of bread when added to the oil browns in about 30 – 45 seconds. Dip the florets in the batter and deep fry in batches for 2 – 3 minutes until coating is golden and crisp and drain on paper towels. Mix the mayonnaise with the thyme, lemon rind and juice in a small bowl. Sprinkle the florets with sea salt and then serve with the thyme mayonnaise.

INGREDIENTS

6 oz. cauliflower

6 oz. broccoli

2 eggs, separated

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup beer

1 ½ cups wheat flour

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp shredded fresh basil

Vegetable oil for deep frying

1 cup good quality mayonnaise

2 tsp chopped fresh thyme

2 tsp grated lemon rind

2 tsp lemon juice

Sea salt for sprinkling (optional)



