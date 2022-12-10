Dr Maka’s plan for the Adventist church in Uganda

The Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church on November 26 installed a new archbishop who also doubles as the new chancellor of Bugema University. Dr Moses Maka Ndimukika will serve the Ugandan Mission for three years.

The SDA Church runs its mission on a five-year term but the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted this leadership cycle. The election of a new archbishop who is also known as the Union President of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church-Uganda Union Mission did not happen in 2020 until on August 31, 2022 when all the leaders convened and voted Dr Maka.

He replaces Dr Daniel Matte to lead the Uganda Union Mission which comprises Central Uganda Conference; Eastern Uganda, North Buganda, Northern Uganda, Rwenzori, Southwestern Uganda, West Buganda, and Western Uganda fields.

Work in a shorter time

According to Dr Maka, it is more of a responsibility than a celebration because he has to carry out his five-year mission work in three years, two years shorter than expected.

“My coming into this office is coming into greater challenges, responsibilities and tasks. It is going to be mission unusual. The three years are going to be quite engaging,” the clergyman says.

By the power of the Holy Spirit, his agenda while in office will focus on pillars of mission, spiritual growth, leadership and financial freedom. These pillars are the same focus of the SDA Church world over.

Every five years, the strategic focus for the Adventist Church changes and the direction for the year 2020 to 2025 is ‘I will go’.

It involves all church members in reaching the world, inspiring and equipping them to use their God-given spiritual gifts in witness and service for Christ.

Church mission

The mission of the SDA church is to make disciples of all people communicating the everlasting gospel according to Revelation 14:6-12 leading them to accept Jesus as their personal saviour and be one with His remnant church.

There is need to revive the concept of worldwide mission and sacrifice for mission as a way of life involving not only pastors but every church member, young and old, in the joy of witnessing for Christ and making disciples.

He plans to strengthen, prioritise and diversify Adventist outreach in cities, unreached and under-reached people groups, and to non-Christian denominations. Also, to strengthen SDA institutions in upholding freedom, holistic health, and hope through Jesus, and restoring in people the image of God.

Spiritual growth

Everyone needs spiritual growth. Individuals and families need to live spirit-filled lives. There is a need to increase accession, retention, reclamation, and participation of children, youth, and young adults so that they place God first and exemplify a biblical worldview.

Uganda mission under Dr Maka’s leadership will approach these pillars through the family setting keeping in mind what Uganda learnt from the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

“You can serve God, worship, read and do everything that you do at church while you are at home. That component involves us building family altars,” he says.

Leadership

In line with the General conference objectives, Dr Maka intends to strengthen the discipleship role of pastors, teachers, and other frontline workers and provide them with regular growth opportunities. To align world church resources with strategic objectives; enhance the transparency, accountability, and credibility of denominational organisation, operations, and mission initiatives

Financial freedom

Aware of the widespread biting poverty in the country, Dr Maka advises people to work hard in order to obtain financial freedom.

He says, “It is important that every family should be a centre of financial independence. As you see our people are struggling with pangs of poverty. Only a callus cannot be worried.”

Background

His new leadership role as the president of the Uganda Union Mission of the SDA Church also automatically makes him the chancellor Bugema University, a private university affiliated to the SDA church in Uganda.

Before being elected new archbishop of the SDA Church in Uganda, Dr Maka served as the executive secretary of Uganda Union Mission.

Maka was born on June 13, 1969 to Erizephan Ndimukika and Lovisa Tibalwa of Buwagi, Budondo, Jinja. He is married to Janet Maka and the couple has four children.

Church Service Employment

Ordained minister who has served for 27 years since 1995

Has served as Church pastor and district leader. He started his ministry at Jinja Central SDA Church, and later served at Iganga, Busei, as the church district leader.

Theology Lecturer, Bugema University

Principal and Director, Bugema University, Kampala Campus.

Executive Secretary, Uganda Union

Education Background:

PhD, Theology, Sahmyook University, Seoul, Korea

MA Theology, Newbold College, England

BTh, Spicer Adventist University, India