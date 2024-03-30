Easter: A divine saga too sorrowfully mortal

Although it has been more than two millennia of celebrating the risen Christ, the event still remains sad and sombre. Christians are aware of the significance of this holiday and they are also aware that they are supposed to focus on the resurrection and not the death, but that is expecting too much of mortality. Mortals prefer their gods to be immortal; that is what distinguishes them from us. It therefore, becomes confusing when the one known as the Lord of Lords submits himself to mortal suffering and even gives in to death. Yes, we know he arose and defeated death; we even have hymns mocking death (Oh death where is your sting!) but that does not change the fact that the son of God once dwelt with death.

Whichever way you look at it, the Easter story evokes sadness. If we can still feel the pain two millennia later, what about those who witnessed this dreadful unfolding? A young man with a way with words, who tells enthralling stories, is betrayed by one of his friends and is arrested. Through mob justice He is sentenced unjustly to death and killed. He resurrects as he had told his followers on the third day and spends more than a month appearing to the chosen one.

This story provokes deep reflection about humanity and the things we often do to others that can cause lasting scars such as the ones Jesus’s hands. Unlike the Christmas story, Easter does not encourage frivolity or celebration; because it is too close too human nature for comfort. Imagine the distress His friends must have felt when they saw him again. They were constantly reminded of their own helplessness and weakness. Can you try to understand what Simon Peter must have felt? Probably as he dined with the risen Christ he would see the scars on his hands and remember the many ways he had failed him. Consequently, we also remember the many ways we are not worth the great sacrifice God gave to reunite us with him.





The mood

So it is no wonder that from as long as I can remember Easter has always been sombre and low key. This feast day locally known as Paska, falls quarter way of the year after 40 days not see the urban-rural migration we experience in December. This is partly due to economic considerations because with the children still in school, it would only be those with deep pockets who can afford to travel up country and not feel the pinch.

With the internet and emergence of social media in the last few years, we have been made aware of Easter traditions such as Easter chocolate egg hunts and rabbit hunts but these are yet to catch on because rabbits and chocolate are all alien to our society. For many of us rabbits are still simply a source of delicious meat.

I do not see the general mood of Easter improving as long as we still have painful rituals such as the way of the cross and The Passion of the Christ is the most popular movie of the season. As we observe the holiday, we are reminded of the many ways our good intentions have been misunderstood and how the people we trusted most were not there for us at our hour of need. The anguish, the pleading and bargaining Jesus experienced in the garden at Gethsemane when no one was there to watch are all too common to our lives.





Repurpose

The major upside of the Easter story is that we can decide to do things differently. We can purpose to speak up for the marginalised, befriend the lonely and share our lives with those in need. Through the Maundy Thursday celebration we can create closeness and show generosity. You might not invite everyone to share a meal with you in commemoration Jesus Christ’s Last Supper with his disciples, but you can make donations that will help feed the homeless.