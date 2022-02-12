Gifts they plan to give their beloved on Valentine’s Day

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, February 14, many are looking for the best gift for that person who holds a special place in their heart. Despite what many think that shopping for our special people is simple, it can at the same time be challenging, especially when it seems like they already have everything. Even though you might not know what they exactly want, it is upon you to find something suitable. Some people share what gifts they intend to give to their loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Joweria Nansubuga, sign language interpreter

My parents are going to be my Valentines since I do not have a spouse. I will buy my them flowers and I will take them for lunch. This is because I realised that spending time with them is very important. They are very special people and deserve the best. I am single, with no responsibilities yet, my parents are my everything.

Mark Benjamin Katamba, writer

There is something I have always wanted to do for my fiancée. She has a cluttered laptop and she normally finds a hard time locating some documents and/or photographs. Apart from getting her a red flower and chocolate, I will secretly get her laptop and organise all her files in specific folders to save her the long, frustrating moments .

Jackie Classic Akinda, businesswoman

A magnetic couple bracelet set is in the pipeline for him. This comes in many different forms such as heart-shaped or words. These bracelets are adjustable and when put together they serve as a sweet reminder of your other half when you are apart. I will always be on his mind.

Doreen Nasasira, Radio Presenter

My mother is my valentine. I will take her to a spa to relax her body and mind. Spa therapy provides physical, mental, and spiritual healing and it promotes longevity. After, I will take her out for dinner.

Rachel Isabebell Omera, businesswoman

Well, he got a strong passion for Dee Jaying, he is always creating mix tapes during his free time using virtual DJ on his laptop. So, I plan to gift him with an entry level pioneer DDJ controller which goes for about Shs1.2m

Quin Enid, Fashionista

I would love to gift him a six foot charging cord because he loves being on his phone even when it is charging..