The gravity of prayers

When God created the universe and all heavenly bodies, He made them with forces (gravitational pull) to retain them in their places. Whenever any strange force comes to unsettle any of the object on them, the force pulls to withhold it and settle it. When God created Adam and Eve they were connected to God the Creator, even at the scale they were not wanting. The love of God through obedience could hold them and needed not to seek Him through prayers until they accepted to host a strange force which was disobedience and they were disconnected from their true force.

After a while, the wind started to blow and our first parents knew that they were wanting and ran away for hiding. When God came to find out what had happened in the in-between evening (at the ninth hour) they were not found in the usual place. Where are Adams (humanity)? Far away the reaction came from. Had they know they would respond instead they reacted. And he said, I heard thy voice in the garden, and I was afraid, because I was naked; and I hid myself.

And he said in Genesis 3:11-13 (King James Version), “Who told thee that thou wast naked? Hast thou eaten of the tree, whereof I commanded thee that thou shouldest not eat? And the man said, The woman whom thou gavest to be with me, she gave me of the tree, and I did eat. And the LORD God said unto the woman, What is this that thou hast done? And the woman said, The serpent beguiled me, and I did eat.

When the judgment was announced, they shivered and tremble in awe. The Lord’s mercy embraced them with love and they began to call on the Lord’s name. Writes Moses And to Seth, to him also there was born a son; and he called his name Enos: then began men to call upon the name of the LORD. Genesis 4:26. From then up to now calling on the Lord’s name in prayers has been a cord to pull back Adam’s progeny to settle them in their true estate.

Pastor Ezekiel Origye

Those who believed in prayers were answered and found God’s favour through sacrifice as they concluded their prayers. Leviticus 5:5, 6, says Moses and Noah built an altar unto the LORD; and took of every clean beast, and of every clean fowl, and offered burnt offerings on the altar. Then, Genesis 8:20 And it shall be, when he shall be guilty in one of these things, that he shall confess that he hath sinned in that thing: And he shall bring his trespass offering unto the LORD for his sin which he hath sinned, a female from the flock, a lamb or a kid of the goats, for a sin offering; and the priest shall make an atonement for him concerning his sin.

During the wildness of 40 years prayers were as important as swiftness as of the war. Nothing could be done without prayers and succeed.

In the New Testament Jesus maintained the pulling force with the Father and succeeded, says Mark6:45,46. And straightway he constrained his disciples to get into the ship, and to go to the other side before unto Bethsaida, while he sent away the people. And when he had sent them away, he departed into a mountain to pray.

The Apostles prayed says Luke And when they had prayed, the place was shaken where they were assembled together; and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and they spake the word of God with boldness. Acts 4:31

In short, prayers are a free force to pull, keep me and you in our true estate though some people may need money to pray for others.

Lastly, pray with faith after confessing your sins and God will answer your prayers immediately. James 5:16-18 says, confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much. Elias was a man subject to like passions as we are, and he prayed earnestly that it might not rain: and it rained not on the earth by the space of three years and six months. And he prayed again, and the heaven gave rain, and the earth brought forth her fruit.

Champions of prayers include whose prayers were answered: Adam, Noah, Abraham, Jacob, Moses, Samson, Hanah, David, Solomon, Elijah, Elisha, Manasseh, Daniel, Jesus Christ, the Apostles to mention but a few. My dear, cling on prayers through the name of Jesus your answers will be attended to soon. In the name of the Father, the Son, the Holy Spirit Amen.