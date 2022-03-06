The East African Legislative Assembly in session recently. PHOTOS | FILE, COURTESY

|

People & Power

Prime

21 years later, EALA struggles to endear itself to the common man

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • As politicians gear for elections that will see them take positions at the fifth East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) later this year, Derrick Kiyonga writes that relevancy of the East African Community to the common person is still being questioned.

Political parties are presenting candidates who will be voted to represent Uganda at the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.