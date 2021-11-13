Prime

Judicial corridors, discipline and greasing of palms in the eyes of Justice Wangutusi

Lawyers in a courtroom before a session.  Justice Wangutusi studied a Master’s degree in Social Science Research in Law to help him handle cases in a socio-legal manner. PHOTOs / FILE

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • Before he hanged up his wig in July, Justice David Kutosi Wangutusi had spent 38 years and seven months in the Judiciary, a journey which has seen him raise from Grade One Magistrate to being a High Court judge. Derrick Kiyonga writes about this journey and how he impacted the Judiciary without serving at the upper courts.

When it comes to Justice David Kutosi Wangutusi, his judicial career will always be riddled with what-ifs or what could have been: a sense of unfulfilled potential which he actually had no control over.

