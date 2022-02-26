Caf: Onyango, Downs face Al Ahly, again

South African club Mamelodi Sundowns with Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango have now spent 10 days in Egypt. And that’s because of back-to-back Group A fixtures in the Caf Champions League as Sudanese side Al Merrikh hosted them in Cairo rather than Omdurman on grounds of Caf violations.

Now, following that goalless draw at the Al Salam Stadium a week ago, Sundowns stayed for the obvious logistical reasons to face record 10-time winners Al Ahly at the Cairo International Stadium in Match Day Three action tonight.

The fixture has become a regular one at the Cup but is largely one-sided. And the Masandawana, who lead the group on four points from two games, want to improve their record against Ahly.

They have won just one of the last 10 meetings with the North Africans smiling to victory five times.