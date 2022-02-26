Caf: Onyango, Downs face Al Ahly, again

Mr Safe Hands. Onyango.

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Now, following that goalless draw at the Al Salam Stadium a week ago, Sundowns stayed for the obvious logistical reasons to face record 10-time winners Al Ahly at the Cairo International Stadium in Match Day Three action tonight.

South African club Mamelodi Sundowns with Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango have now spent 10 days in Egypt.
And that’s because of back-to-back Group A fixtures in the Caf Champions League as Sudanese side Al Merrikh hosted them in Cairo rather than Omdurman on grounds of Caf violations.

