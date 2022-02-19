How money created Gonzagas, chaos in netball federation

Uganda netball last year ushered in new leadership under former central region Youth legislator Sarah Babirye Kityo, ousting Susan Anek and her cronies from the federation.

The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF), under Babirye, made enviable progress in a span of seven months, including securing an outstanding office for the federation, taking the male national netball team for the first ever international males’ netball tournament in South Africa among other achievements.

The She Cranes also successfully won Pent Series and came second at the Africa Netball Championships in Namibia not forgetting a successful under 12 tournament – the first of its kind that was attended by children from all the five regions of Uganda in the third week of December.

The misuse of funds in the international events is what sparked off the ongoing chaos in the netball federation that they tried to cover up starting last year before it finally exploded.

Impeccable sources said that prior to the Africa Netball Championships, the technical vice president Richard Muhumuza and assistant general secretary Aminah Mande told the president that they had ways of getting funds from the National Council of Sports (NCS).



The duo received Shs100m from the sports NCS but only reported Shs75m, claiming they had to take some of it back to Bernard Patrick Ogwel, NCS general secretary, as a token for approving the funding to netball.

Ogwel, however, has challenged those who bring up his name in such allegations to come with evidence.

Mande and publicity secretary Yahaya Sengabi were also accused of misuse of office by getting money from delegates for who they promised to process visas for the double events.

This sparked off conflict at UNF.

But what led to the suspension of the three leaders is their calling for an executive meeting to discuss federation issues without informing the president.

The trio has since shot back, accusing Babirye of pocketing Shs27m of the NCS funds. This, after they failed to make accountability of these funds.

“She also took Shs27m claiming that she spent a lot of money during her campaigns as well as making other developments in the federation,” a source said.

Anek again

During the African event, the outspoken president Babirye had an exchange with South Africans concerning the umpiring as well as venues for the event.

It is on these grounds that the African body issued a statement against Babirye accusing her of misconduct. It is said that South African federation leaders remained in contact with Anek with hopes of sabotaging Ugandan netball.

Babirye says Anek – who was last week appointed on the board of NCS – and Ogwel were in cahoots to fail her and that the two had instigated the African body to issue a complaint against her.

But Ogwel, who has declined to comment on the allegations levelled against him, has challenged his accusers to bring more than just accusations.

“Let her go ahead with her accusations. If she has evidence, she should produce it then I can respond not just to accusations,” Ogwel told Score.

Amidst this chaos, three delegates in Ramadan Sseguya (Kampala International), Patrick Emunu (Kumi), and Hamza Katende (Pride of Kawempe) filed a law suit against UNF boss Babirye.

Babirye faces the legal suit alongside Dan Ntale Kisekka, head of marketing, as well as the registered trustees.

Bernard Ogwel, NSC Gen. Sec: Let her go ahead with her accusations. If she has evidence, she should produce it then I can respond not just to accusations.

This led to the suspension of the league and other federation activities. The UNF will hold an Annual General Assembly next Saturday to try and mend fences.

Although the suspended executive members denied backing the complainants, sources pointed fingers at them as one Katende is a relative of Muhumuza.

Efforts to reach a compromise with the help of NCS were futile as the fallout instead deepened with Babirye accusing Ogwel of siding with the suspended officials.

“We had a meeting at NCS but Ogwel sided with the suspended executive members and wants us to bring them back. However, our UNF constitution says otherwise,” Babirye said.

Ogwel, though, denied responsibility, saying the meeting with UNF was attended by members of the technical committee and that he was not aware of what had transpired in it.

Through mediation by Fufa first vice president Justus Mugisha, the warring parties managed to sit on a round table and talk after a period of not seeing eye to eye,

Now it is down to the general meeting.

