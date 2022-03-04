Kawowo’s live broadcast proved too costly for URU

Down but... Livestreaming of rugby league games has suffered a stillbirth but URU says it is in the kitchen to return with a bang. PHOTO / JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • As fans jostled to pay and enter, one joked that five weeks back, he would have saved the Shs10,000 gate fee by streaming the match live from the comfort of his home.

A fortnight ago, an enthralling top-of-the-table Nile Special Rugby Premiership tie between Heathens and Stanbic Black Pirates at Kyadondo had the gate crammed and a quick look inside the grounds spelt a full house.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.