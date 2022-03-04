Kawowo’s live broadcast proved too costly for URU

A fortnight ago, an enthralling top-of-the-table Nile Special Rugby Premiership tie between Heathens and Stanbic Black Pirates at Kyadondo had the gate crammed and a quick look inside the grounds spelt a full house.

As fans jostled to pay and enter, one joked that five weeks back, he would have saved the Shs10,000 gate fee by streaming the match live from the comfort of his home.

The fan asked his colleague why league games were no longer being broadcast live.

The first three rounds of the campaign were relayed live by Kawowo, a local sports website with digital platforms for streaming games on their YouTube channel.

The move was generated enthusiasm among the rugby fraternity, only for the ride to be cut short. What happened?

According to the Uganda Rugby Union (URU), live broadcasting with Kawowo Sports was never sustainable. The cameras, commentary and additional equipment all need deep pockets URU is yet to have.

“Broadcasting is an expensive matter,” URU vice president commercial Peter Magona told Score.

It explains why Kawowo’s services were halted despite having no option available. Magona added that it had been the league sponsors Nile Special bankrolling Kawowo’s project, ostensibly, so that fans could catch the games without falling foul with security given the 7pm curfew imposed during Covid-induced lockdown.

“Now that there is no more curfew, people can watch games and enjoy them at length. We are now looking at a more sustainable solution,” Magona said.

Bukedde TV was also interested in livestreaming rugby games before negotiations collapsed.

URU in the kitchen

Magona also confirmed to Score that URU is in advanced stages to have every game livestreamed on their website unlike the case with Kawowo where one game got the honours per weekend.

“We’ll initially be without commentary as we build our capacity for commentary and other hurdles that bring up the quality of the live stream. We hope in the next three weeks, every ground will have artificial intelligence software that reduces the cost of live streaming games, “ he said.

Sky Scout Group is the company in line to broadcast live games. Negotiations with league sponsors, Nile Special, to accommodate broadcast in their sponsorship is already on, with URU having already imported six sets of 360 degrees artificial intelligence for six venues.

Sky Scout Group is an artificial intelligence firm that deals livestreaming technology.

Kyadondo Rugby Club, Makerere (Graveyard), Kings Park Bweyogerere, Dam Waters Jinja, Legends Rugby Club and Monger’s Busambaga will all benefit, according to URU president Godwin Kayangwe.

“AI 360 degree cameras are awaiting installation at the different facilities. This will enable clubs to own their content and raise revenue. We don’t have budget for kawowo now, but hope to have it soon,” he said.

It looks like a big win for clubs in times where data and statistics drive sports. The AI 360 degree cameras run with a cloud-based application that fragments the videos and replays them as one in real time. It is being used in South Africa, NBA and German basketball.

Kawowo Sports proprietor Joseph Owino agrees financial limitations are to blame for his platform’s dilemma.

“To livestream the games, Kawowo Sports needs to find a funding source. Last season, that support came from the sponsor,” he explains.

“This season, however, there was a decision to have a different partner on board. That meant there wasn’t enough money to include Kawowo Sports’ expenses.

“It’s simply a funding issue and we have been In talks with both the URU and sponsor to find the best way to get the most out of the available funds.”