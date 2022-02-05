Uganda hockey hope Afcon was not another false start

Promising. Uganda got a taste of what the big stage can be like with the men’s team managing a win against Namibia. But Lucky Akello (right) was not lucky with the women’s team as they struggled for in all matches. PHOTO / MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • A process. Uganda cannot be faulted for lack of effort but the results in Ghana showed how brutal this stage can be to regular absentees.

Uganda’s 3-1 pool B loss to Egypt at the January 17-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ghana, revoked memories of the 15-0 loss to the north Africans at this stage in 2000 in Bulawayo.

