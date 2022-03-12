Why Afcon 2023 qualifying campaign won’t be bed of roses many Cranes fans hope for

Author: Robert Madoi is a sports journalist and analyst. PHOTO/FILE/NMG.

By  ROBERT MADOI

What you need to know:

Leadership appears an area in which the team will find so many inadequacies

As the recent 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals showed, the emotional hold African football’s showpiece tournament has over Ugandans remains undiminished. That said; if an icy cold sensation took residence when Malawi beat Uganda to a ticket to Cameroon 2021, things will get progressively worse if Ivory Coast 2023 proves elusive.

