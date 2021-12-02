‘Elders’ call stronger African Union role in Ethiopia conflict

Ethiopians living in South Africa shout slogans during a protest at the US Embassy in Pretoria on November 29, 2021, against purported foreign meddling in Ethiopia. PHOTO/ AFP

  • Juan Manuel Santos, the former President of Colombia, also a Nobel Peace Laureate cautioned that Dr Abiy’s aspiration to unite the country will not be realised in war.

Prominent former world leaders, commonly known as the ‘Elders’, want African leaders to take urgent leading role to help end the Ethiopian conflict.
The Elders issued the call for the continent to give more support to the special envoy, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo who has been trying to have parties stop fighting.

