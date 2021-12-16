 Gen Kayihura inspired us to serve our nation- Kainerugaba

The commander of Land Forces (UPDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has asked President Museveni who is also his father to pardon former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Gen Kale Kayihura.

According to the First Son, Gen Kayihura, like the late Brig Noble Mayombo (former Defence Ministry Permanent Secretary), and the late Maj Gen James Kazini (former army commander), inspired him to serve his nation and therefore, deserves to be pardoned and rehabilitated for whatever “mistakes” he made.

“Gen K Kayihura was one of those special cadres in the early 1990s who inspired us to serve our nation. Others were late Generals Mayombo and Kazini. If he made mistakes, let us use revolutionary methods of work to rectify them. I request the CIC to forgive and rehabilitate him,” Gen Kainerugaba tweeted Wednesday.

Gen Kayihura was the longest serving IGP, having been appointed in 2005, and reappointed in May 2017 before he was fired on March 14, 2018 and charged in the General Court Martial.

He was replaced by his then deputy, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola.

Charges

On August 24, 2018, Kayihura was charged before the military court with failure to protect war materials, failure to supervise police officers and abetting kidnap.

The prosecution contends that between 2010 and 2018, on various occasions, Gen Kayihura issued firearms to unauthorised persons, specifically members of Boda-Boda 2010 under the leadership of Abdullah Kitatta, who was convicted of similar crimes.

He denied the charges and is currently out on bail.

Since the charges were slapped on Gen Kayihura, leaders from Kisoro District led by the district chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana have in the recent past been pleading with President Museveni to forgive him as he has done for many others before.

President Museveni in December 2020 while campaigning in Kigezi region promised to talk to the Court Martial about the issue.