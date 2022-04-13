Nema raises red flag over Sudhir Entebbe hotel project

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has deferred the approval of a hotel project by Ruparelia Group of Companies at Kitubulu bay near Entebbe Town, citing environmental concerns.

The project will have a convention centre, restaurants and marina, among other facilities.

In an April 6 statement, the environmental watchdog insists that the proprietor has to first fulfil certain conditions aimed at protecting the lake before a permit is issued.

“…given that water levels have risen and covered part of the previously approved project area; and the fact that water levels will continue to fluctuate, Nema has set the following conditions to protect the lake, before the application for the Lake Shore User Permit can be considered;” a statement posted on the Authority’s website reads in part.

According to Nema, the developer is not supposed to tamper with the flow of the water even if the water levels rise and enter the property.

“The lake has a right of way and must be protected even when it expands onto the developer’s private and titled land;” it adds.

The developer is also required to submit a revised site development to Nema with proposed structures located at least 20 metres away from the current water line as well as shifting the effluent treatment plant away from the lake as guided during the previous site inspections .

Furthermore, the developer has to submit a waste management plan to Nema guaranteeing that there will be no waste discharged into the lake even after treatment.

The project engineering designs also have to be revised to provide for shoreline protection mechanisms to manage fluctuations in water levels without obstructing the lake. Nema further demands that the developer furnishes them with a copy of the land title(s) for the project site.

The chief projects manager of Ruparelia Group of Companies, Mr Hassan Ssentongo, yesterday did not answer our repeated calls. But in an earlier interview, he said all issues being raised by Nema will soon be addressed.”

“One of the issues has been about the buffer, we had initially considered enough distance, but the rising water level reduced it. They [Nema] have advised that we concentrate our construction work 20 metres away from the shoreline and that is going to be followed. We are hopeful that the project will go on after fulfilling those conditions.” he said recently.

Last year, Nema issued an Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) certificate to the developer. However, it insists that it is mandatory the developer first obtains a Lake Shore User Permit since the proposed project is within the 200-meter buffer zone of a lake.