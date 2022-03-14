Nema maintains strict rules to approve Entebbe hotel project

Nema Executive Director, Dr Akankwasa Barirega (in a suit) inspects former Ssese Gateway Beach on December 17, 2021, where Ruparelia was pouring soil. The developer has since desilted the degarded part on the lake. PHOTO | COURTESY

New Content Item (16)

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • Nema insists that although Mr Ruparelia possesses a valid ESIA certificate, he is supposed to follow on the set rules before actual constructions kicks off.

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has maintained strict rules to clear a multi-billion hotel project at former Ssese Gateway Beach in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.