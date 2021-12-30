1,800 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Uganda

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • Uganda has, since March this year, received 32 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and so far administered 11.37 million jabs across the country.

The Ministry of Health says 1,809 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 with four more virus deaths as infections on Thursday surged to 139,079 cases since March last year when the outbreak was confirmed in Uganda.

