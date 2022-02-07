Prime

13 fuel depots in city: A ticking time bomb

The Vivo Energy depot on Seventh Street, Industrial Area, Namuwongo in Kampala on February 4. PHOTOS/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Following a massive explosion at a fuel depot on Seventh Street last week, residents are worried over a reoccurrence of fires due to the high concentration of fuel depots in Kampala.

The fire incident at Vivo Energy Oil terminal in the Industrial Area that injured 12 people last week has ignited a debate of the danger the fuel depots pose in Kampala Metropolitan Area. 
Kampala is sandwiched by at least 13 depots that are holding millions of litres of fuel and kilogrammes of highly flammable gases on four of its major routes making the exit for traffic dicey in case of a fire emergency.

