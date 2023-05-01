Teenage boy found hanging dead

A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide in Pulenge cell, Pajwenda town council in Tororo District.

The deceased identified as Michael Ochola 14, a primary five pupil of Amor primary school in Pajwenda town council is reported to have committed suicide this morning at around 5 am.

Facts gathered his morning (Monday) indicate that at about 5 am, the victim reportedly claimed that he was going to the pit latrine but he didn’t return drawing concern among the family members who mounted a search but only got shocked after finding him hanging dead on a string in one of their abandoned old buildings.

It's so devastating for, family, friends, and community members for such a child to die for unknown reasons.

Parents, siblings, classmates, and neighbours have been left wondering what could have driven him to hang himself and how they could have prevented it from happening.

According to Mr. Ochola Olweny his biological father his son now the deceased had been sickly and was due to be taken back for treatment this morning to one of the clinics where he undertaking treatment but they were shocked to find him hanging in one of their old buildings.

He says the deceased committed suicide using the bed sheet he was using to cover himself.

Olweny said the victim developed cerebral malaria on Saturday which was being treated. Unfortunately he died without leaving a suicide note that the family and police would use to establish whether the deceased was anger or dissatisfied with anything.

"We are saddened by our son's death because no one had a misunderstanding with him by the time he passed on but rather we were trying to provide all the treatment necessary for him to be fine. May his soul rest in eternal peace" he said.

Peter Oga Osande the LC1 chairperson of Pulenge cell also expressed shock at having lost the life of the teenager whom they are not certain who he was going to be in the future.

Mr. Moses Odel the town council LC3 chairperson of Pajwenda town council blames the occurrence on parent's failure to provide parental care and counselling to their children.

"Most juveniles commit suicide due to the pressure to perform academically, act responsibly, or the pressure to fit in socially among fellow teenagers but for this case, we are not certain of what could have happened but I guess something went wrong" he explained.

"I therefore urge parents, guardians, and local leaders to be on watch out for things that may increase the risk of suicide among teens which may include psychological disorders especially depression alcohol, and drug abuse among others" he added.

He challenged parents to always keep a close eye on teens who are depressed from their problems with friends to bridge the communication gap and give them a platform to express their concerns in case they have one.

Mr. Odel added that it’s important for parents to know warning signs so that teens who might be suicidal can get the help they need because some adults think that children who threaten to hurt themselves are just doing it to weigh how they are being loved yet this increases the risk of them harming themselves.

He asked the police to investigate thoroughly investigate what could have led to the teenagers committing suicide.

Police later responded to the distress call and retrieved the body from the scene.

The police officer who rushed to the scene and spoke to this reporter but preferred anonymity because was not authorised to speak to media said a case of suicide has been opened at Mulanda Central Station pending investigations.