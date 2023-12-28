2,000 venues cleared for fireworks display

About 2,000 venues have been cleared for fireworks display, a ritual that is carried out as revellers usher in the New Year.

These venues include hotels, churches, bars, clubs, and other enjoyment venues across the country, according to police.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday at the police headquarters in Naguru, the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said those who display fireworks without clearance will be charged as provided for in the Explosives Act of 1936 (revised in 2000).

The Act states: “Any person who contravenes or fails to comply with any of the rules contained in this Part of these Rules commits an offence and, where the breach is in respect of fireworks, is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding two hundred shillings or in default of payment to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one month, and where the breach is in respect of any other explosive, to a fine not exceeding one thousand shillings or in default of payment to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months.”

In November, Parliament passed the Explosives Bill, 2023, that will impose a Shs10b fine for illegal of explosives, including fireworks. The Bill awaits presidential assent.

“We so far have 1,907 fireworks displays that will be taking place at the end of this year and as we usher in the New Year. The largest fireworks displays will be in Kampala Metropolitan East, that is Jinja Road where we shall have 298 displays, followed by Kampala Metropolitan North with 290 and Kampala Metropolitan South with 280,” Mr Enanga said.

He added: “The lowest regions with fireworks are Mount Moroto with five fireworks displays, Bukeddi North with six displays and Rwenzori East with 11.”

Mr Enanga further said: “Only contractors licensed under the Explosives Act shall display these fireworks.”

He listed the names of contractors licensed to help in the display of fireworks and they include, Tomil Fireworks Limited, Fireworks 7000, Extremes Events Services Limited, Goshen Africa Limited, Sky Flames Uganda Limited, Light Africa Uganda Limited, Quality Lighting Uganda, and Fesco Limited, adding that these have been thoroughly vetted and profiled and cleared to carry out fireworks.