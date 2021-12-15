27 doctors arrested for attempting to march to Parliament

At least 27 doctors are being held at Central Police Station in Kampala following their arrest as they attempted to march to Parliament to petition Speaker Jacob Oulanyah seeking the House’s intervention in the issues concerning their ongoing industrial action. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

By  Tonny Abet  &  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • After a meeting with President Museveni on December 2, Dr Herbert Luswata, the general secretary of UMA, said the President had agreed to enhance doctors’ salaries in the next financial year and give each doctor a tax-free vehicle.
  • Mr Museveni reportedly also ordered the minister of Health to ask for all the money she needs to address the problem of unreliable supply of personal protective equipment for health workers.

Police in Kampala are holding at least 27 members of Uganda Medical Association (UMA) following their arrest as they attempted to march to Parliament to petition Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, seeking the House’s intervention in the issues concerning their ongoing industrial action.

