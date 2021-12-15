27 doctors arrested for attempting to march to Parliament

Police in Kampala are holding at least 27 members of Uganda Medical Association (UMA) following their arrest as they attempted to march to Parliament to petition Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, seeking the House’s intervention in the issues concerning their ongoing industrial action.

The doctors who are currently detained at Central Police Station in Kampala were arrested moments after the medical interns vowed not to vacate hospitals against the December 10 orders by Ministry of Health officials.

“They are being detained at CPS on a holding charge of unlawful assembly and they are likely going to be given bond,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said before adding that they are yet to record statements.

Addressing journalists before the arrest, UMA president, Dr Samuel Oledo, Wednesday warned that if their issues are not addressed, members of the association would withdraw all emergency care being offered to patients as doctors continue with the industrial action.

“If they touch any of the interns at places of residence then we shall withdraw emergency services with immediate effect. And if they dare touch any NEC member, we shall withdraw emergency services. This week is going to be a week of implementation of the minimum deliverables by government. If we're taken for a ride we shall engage gear four which is the mother of all industrial action that we've promised this country if these things are not done,” Dr Oledo told journalists in Kampala.

He was flanked by UMA members who were armed with placards calling for the resignation of Director General of Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa and Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng for allegedly failing to implement President's directives on salary increment and other welfare issues.

Some of the doctors’ demands

After a meeting with President Museveni on December 2, Dr Herbert Luswata, the general secretary of UMA, said the President had agreed to enhance doctors’ salaries in the next financial year and give each doctor a tax-free vehicle.