54-year-old man arrested over murder of his wife

The police in Rukungiri District are holding James Kashaija, 54, for allegedly murdering his wife Enid Ndyomugyenyi, 44.

The Kigezi regional police spokesperson Mr Elly Maate says the incident happened on April 3 at the couple's home in Rwanama village, Kahoko parish in Nyakishenyi Sub County.

"It's alleged that on Wednesday at around 11pm, James Kashaija went back home from a social evening at Omukikona trading centre, woke up the wife and accused her of being drunk. The wife also retaliated and told him that he also drinks alcohol, which annoyed him, he removed his black gumboots and used them to assault," Mr Maate said in a press statement on Thursday.

He added that preliminary findings indicate that Kashaija pulled her off the bed put her on the floor and got a piece of old timber which he used to assault her on the legs, and knees and squeezed her neck.

"After the incident, the husband opted to sleep in another room and in the morning when he checked on his wife he found her dead. He alerted his daughter who later informed others that subsequently alerted the police," Mr Maate said.





He added that the police visited the scene of crime and recorded statements from the witnesses, exhibits of black gumboots and an old piece of timber were recovered before Kashaija was arrested and body of the deceased taken to Rwakabengo Health Center III mortuary for postmortem.





Cases of domestic violence are rampant in Rukungiri District.

In December 2023, a 57-year-old man killed his 35-year-old wife at Bugarama Village in Nyakagyeme sub-county. He was also lynched by the mob.