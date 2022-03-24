ADF on the run, says Gen Kayanja

Top commanders of a joint military operation involving Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have vowed to "find and wipe out enemies of peace” currently on the run in the East African region.

“The enemy is on the run- scattered in smaller groups but ultimately, we shall find them,” said Ugandan army chief in the operation, Gen Kayanja Muhanga, as armed forces of the two Sub-Saharan states commissioned construction of a major 125-kilometre road from Uganda to DR Congo.

However, the commander of the DR Congo armed forces (FARDC), Maj Gen Bombelle Camille Ehola, observed that the assault commonly termed ‘Operation Shujaa’ has “brought enormous confidence to the population that peace and security will be achieved in the region.”

“Our cordial relationship in fighting the enemy is being shown. The people of Congo have started realizing peace in their places,” Gen Ehola said on March 23.

In November 2021, armed forces of the two countries launched an offensive against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which is just one of more than 100 armed terror groups accused of destabilizing Congo’s Eastern Province.

Although the “united forces” did not give a number, they indicated that the now completed phase one of their charge in enemy territory was to “dislodge and destroy the rebel camps of Tondoli, Abia One and Two, Kambi Ya Yua, Chua and others.”

“In phase two, the troops are to dominate all other camps,” the Forces echoed while presiding a ground-breaking event for the Kasindi-Beni-Butembo Road at the Mpondwe-Lubiriha Border.

“Aware that peace and security is the cornerstone for meaningful development, we thank Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Felix Tshisekedi for they realized that although we are separated by the boundaries we need to coexist,” Gen Ehola told a gathering of over one hundred people on March 23.

He also warned customs officials against disrupting construction by “hindering free movement of machinery, human resource and goods” meant for the multi-million shillings project contracted to a Ugandan firm, DOTT Services Limited.

At the approval of Kinshasa and Kampala, this publication understands that the Congolese and Ugandan armed forces are jointly constructing other roads including the Nobili–Mukakati–River Semulik Road and Burasi – Boga Roads.

“After, the Bunagana-Rutchuru–Goma Road will be protected and tarmacked. Our strong brotherly relationship with FARDC is unmatched. We are doing everything together,” Gen Muhanga concluded.

