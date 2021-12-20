Among commissions Shs71b irrigation scheme

Ms Anita Among, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament (centre), waters a tree seedling during the commissioning of Acomai Irrigation Scheme at in Bukedea District at the weekend. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • The Shs71b project under the agricultural value chain development programme in the Ministry of Agriculture aims at increasing agricultural productivity, agro-processing, market access and post-harvest handling.

Ms Anita Among, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has commissioned the construction of Acomai Irrigation Scheme in Kamutur Sub-county in Bukedea District.

