Among commissions Shs71b irrigation scheme

Ms Anita Among, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has commissioned the construction of Acomai Irrigation Scheme in Kamutur Sub-county in Bukedea District.

The Shs71b project under the agricultural value chain development programme in the Ministry of Agriculture aims at increasing agricultural productivity, agro-processing, market access and post-harvest handling.

During the commissioning at the weekend, Ms Among vowed to oversee the construction exercise to ensure that the project goes according to plan.

“I don’t want you (the Ministry of Agriculture) to leave this ‘baby’ in the hands of people who will mismanage it. I am going to monitor this project myself,” Ms Anita, who is also the district Woman MP said.

She advised residents to ensure that they tap into opportunities that the project will provide to improve their livelihoods. The irrigation scheme, which is about 1,608 hectares, has an administration block, warehouse, workshop, bridge and access roads.

Ministry pledge

Mr Frank Tumwebaze, the minister of Agriculture, who was among some of the dignitaries invited at the event, pledged timely implementation.

Mr Tumwebaze also promised that government would compensate residents whose land has been reserved for the project as soon as possible.

Ms Among also urged community leaders to continue sensitising locals on Covid-19 vaccination before the economy fully reopens in January.

The Deputy Speaker also advised parents and guardians to prepare their children for reopening of schools on January 10.