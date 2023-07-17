Another body recovered from Kagadi crash scene as toll rises to 17

At least 17 people have been confirmed dead following a road crash involving a taxi and a Fuso truck in Kagadi District in western Uganda.

The wreckage of the taxi and the Fuso truck which collided in Kagadi District on July 16, 2023. At least 17 people died following the 8:30pm road crash that also left five other people injured.

Police said 16 people died on the spot following the 8pm Sunday crash at Muhorro town council along the Kagadi-Kyenjojo-Fort Portal highway. The body was recovered on Monday as police cleared the wreckage from the road.





According to eyewitnesses, a taxi which was heading to Kagadi from Fort Portal, collided with a Fuso truck that was transporting silverfish.

“The Fuso truck failed to brake and the driver lost control thus ramming into a taxi. We have so far counted 16 lifeless bodies including that of the taxi driver identified as Henry Acaali,” Mr Felix Amumpaire, an eyewitness said.

He added that the victims were mostly residents of Kagadi town council who were returning from a burial in Fort Portal.

About five injured persons were rushed to Muhorro Community Health Centre for medical attention.

“We have established that the truck number UAB 431Q loaded with dry fish coming from Kagadi direction to Kyenjojo District, upon reaching Muzizi Forest, it developed a mechanical condition and failed to break crashing a taxi coming from Kyenjojo direction. More details to follow as the incident is still being managed,” said the Albertine region police spokesperson, SP Julius Hakiza.