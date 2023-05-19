Another security guard found dead in Lira

Police in Lira City are investigating the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of a security guard attached to PSG Security Company.

According to police preliminary reports, the deceased identified as David Ogolo, 27, was assigned alone to guard Apwoyo Distributors Limited Shop along Bala Road in Lira City when he was hacked by unknown assailants Thursday night.

“He was found dead Friday morning, with a deep cut wound on his neck,” ASP Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said.

The company supervisor, Mr Charles Ojok, was immediately notified and promptly reported the incident to Lira City Central Police Station.

"A team of detectives, led by OC Station, visited the crime scene, thoroughly documented it, and collected the deceased's body and conveyed it to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem," ASP Okema added.

ASP Okema said several statements were obtained from witnesses at the crime scene to aid in the investigation.

"As of now, the motive behind the attack remains unknown, and there are concerns regarding the security company's management practices, such as deploying guards alone and without firearms," he said.

"We have previously engaged with private security organisations in the region, emphasising the risks associated with such practices. We urge anyone with information that could assist in identifying and apprehending the assailants to kindly share it with the police for their arrest and prosecution," ASP Okema added.

Ogolo is the fifth security guard to die in just six days.

Yesterday, a guard identified as Rogers Atuhaire attached to SGA Security Company allegedly shot himself dead at around 9am at Buganda road zone, Nakasero III parish, Kampala central division.

On Wednesday, another security guard attached to another private security firm was arrested on murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a colleague in Tororo District in eastern Uganda.