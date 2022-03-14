Prime

How public health law will affect you

Health workers administer vaccine to a man in Wakiso District in January. In the Bill, it is proposed that refusal to be vaccinated attracts a fine of Shs4m or six months in prison.  Photo/Joseph Kiggundu   

By  Faith Amongin

What you need to know:

  • The government says the existing Public Health Act can’t address emerging public health challenges.

The government on February 03, 2022, tabled the Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2021, before Parliament, with the aim of repealing the obsolete provisions in the old Act and revising the fines for offences committed.
The Ministry of Health argues that the Public Health Act, which was enacted in1935, has never been amended to address the emerging public health challenges.

