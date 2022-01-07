Bugisu MP who fought for independence dies

The late Stephen Gidale Muduku, who was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bugisu North West County, became famous for agitating for independence and demanding stabilisation of coffee prices during his reign in 1960s.

He was born to colonial chief Gidale on February 1, 1931 in Kisali village, Bumasifwa Sub-county in Sironko District.

Muduku served as MP from 1961 until 1971 when Idi Amin overthrew Milton Obote’s government.

The then staunch supporter of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party, before defecting to Democratic Party (DP) in 1962, succumbed to a bacterial infection on Wednesday at Masaba Wing, a private wing of Mbale Referral Hospital.

Muduku, 91, is remembered for mobilising locals in the entire Bugisu sub-region to demand independence from colonial masters using peaceful means.

“We talked and used our brains to end colonial rule and we got it peacefully without using violent means like fighting,” Muduku recalled during an interview with Daily Monitor last year.

Though he studied up to Junior 2, Muduku was fluent in English, travelled widely as a leader and he was knighted by the Pope, an act which earned him the title of Sir.

“I was knighted as Sir when I travelled to Rome and I am Hon SR Stephen Gidale Muduku,” he stressed one time.

He is praised for moving a motion on the floor of Parliament to stop Semei Kakungulu who wanted Bagisu to pay land tax on their own land.

He also lobbied for construction of health centres such as Buwasa Health Centre IV, liberalisation of coffee and also strengthening of cooperative societies including Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU), among others.

Prior to his death, Muduku had on numerous occasions asked the government to consider paying pre-independence MPs at least of Shs5 million monthly.

“We need the government to give us help as first MPs, who brought independence. We are struggling with hard life. The earlier the better because tomorrow, I may be off,” Muduku said then.

“During our time, there was nothing like a penny to be given to the voters. People voted as they liked. Today, they go to Parliament to make money but during our time, it was service delivery,” he said.

Mr Ronald Wangisha, a son of the late, said as family, they have lost a father, who lived a patriotic life and caused development as a leader.

“We as a family have lost a father but the nation has lost a patriotic citizen and leader, who advocated for development,” he said.

Mr Mike Jude Mudoma, a cultural leader of Bamasaba cultural institution, said Muduku was an accomplished legislator who put the region on an international arena.

“He promoted Bugisu Arabic coffee and fought Semei Kakugulu who wanted Bagisu to pay land tax on their own land,” he said.

Mr Mudoma said it’s unfortunate that Muduku passed on before government could consider payment of living first MPs.

“He has left a legacy of an MP who has died with a clean record, no trace of corruption,” he said.

Mr Jackson Mashate Wosukira, the minister of security in the Inzu Ya Masaba cultural institution, said the late was a member of the legislative council that participated in formulation of pre-independence constitution in 1958.

“He contested against my father, Elieza Mashate, for that seat and won. He became the first Member of Parliament North West Bugisu,” he said.

Mr Wosukira said the late helped coffee farmers to increase coffee prices in 1963 from Shs1.30cents to Shs2.60cents.

“It was through this that our people in Masaba land started constructing iron sheet houses. He played a huge role,” he said.

Mr Victor Kyemuswa, a councillor in the area, said Muduku was a good parliamentarian who set the bar too high.

Mr Isaiah Sasaga, the Budadiri East MP, eulogised him as a jolly man with a sharp memory.

“It’s unfortunate that he has passed on. He was a resource to leaders of Bugisu,” Mr Sasaga said.

Others say...

Mr John Musila, the MP for Bubulo East in Namisindwa District, said the late legislated for the separation of boundaries of Bugisu from Sebei.

“He was a real fighter for our independence even when other MPs and leaders thought Uganda was not ready for self-governance, he was not moved,” he said.

Mr Dominic Gidudu, the Minister for Elderly Affairs, said the late was a charismatic leader.

“He really promoted and worked with his people for the liberalisation of coffee,” he said.

The district LC5 chairperson, Mr David Livingstone Giluli, described Muduku as a good man in politics.

“He was a reflection of good times when politics was not chaotic. We shall miss him dearly,” Mr Giluli said.