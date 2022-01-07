Prime

Bugisu MP who fought for independence dies

  The late Stephen Gidale Muduku, who was the Member of Parliament for Bugisu North West County. PHOTO / FRED WAMBEDE

By  Fred Wambede

What you need to know:

  • Though he studied up to Junior 2, Muduku was fluent in English, travelled widely as a leader and he was knighted by the Pope, an act which earned him the title of Sir.

The late Stephen Gidale Muduku, who was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bugisu North West County, became famous for agitating for independence and demanding stabilisation of coffee prices during his reign in 1960s.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.